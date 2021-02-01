Fox News reported over the weekend that California Dem Maxine Waters has given her daughter over $1 million in campaign cash over the years:

Maxine Waters has given over $1 million in campaign cash to daughter, according to federal election data.https://t.co/fPs9phkxqI — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 30, 2021

From Fox News:

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., has cashed in more than $1 million for her daughter through her campaigns since 2003, according to federal election data. Karen Waters received over $1.1 million for her services with her mother’s campaigns — $250,000 of which came from the most recent election cycle, reported the Federal Election Commission. The daughter of the California Democrat organized slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother’s re-election. Slate-mailing is an uncommon practice in federal elections, where a consulting firm is hired to create a pamphlet of sorts that contains a list of candidates or policy measures, and advises voters how to cast their ballots.

Rep. Waters won in 2020 with over 70% of the vote so it’s not quite clear why she’d need to spend so much money to make sure her constituents understood her positions thanks to a pamphlet.

Anyway, what’s really infuriating with all this, as Jonathan Turley notes, is that it’s perfectly legal. Rep. Ilhan Omar did the same thing with her husband’s company:

Maxine Waters giving her daughter over a million dollars shows how corrupt practices are simply shrugged off by voters. https://t.co/K8ICLOnlrs One of the many loopholes created by members to enrich their families. Rep. Omar gave her husband's company over a million as well. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 31, 2021

Congress, of course, is in no hurry to cut off their gravy train as these politiciansns “play voters for suckers with rage-filled politics as they enrich their own families”:

…As with Hunter Biden's open influence peddling, this is all legal and Congress works hard to keep it that way. These politicians play voters for suckers with rage-filled politics as they enrich their own families. https://t.co/PCplb8SxGs — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 31, 2021

And nothing will change until voters get angrier about it:

Politicians want voters to shrug off such enrichment as "everyone does it" or "it is not illegal." The criminal code is not the measure of what is right or ethical. Our cynicism is precisely what politicians seek to maintain to preserve these practices. https://t.co/XlZcLZrLXd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 31, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.

