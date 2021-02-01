Fox News reported over the weekend that California Dem Maxine Waters has given her daughter over $1 million in campaign cash over the years:

From Fox News:

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., has cashed in more than $1 million for her daughter through her campaigns since 2003, according to federal election data.

Karen Waters received over $1.1 million for her services with her mother’s campaigns — $250,000 of which came from the most recent election cycle, reported the Federal Election Commission.

The daughter of the California Democrat organized slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother’s re-election.

Slate-mailing is an uncommon practice in federal elections, where a consulting firm is hired to create a pamphlet of sorts that contains a list of candidates or policy measures, and advises voters how to cast their ballots.

Rep. Waters won in 2020 with over 70% of the vote so it’s not quite clear why she’d need to spend so much money to make sure her constituents understood her positions thanks to a pamphlet.

Anyway, what’s really infuriating with all this, as Jonathan Turley notes, is that it’s perfectly legal. Rep. Ilhan Omar did the same thing with her husband’s company:

Congress, of course, is in no hurry to cut off their gravy train as these politiciansns “play voters for suckers with rage-filled politics as they enrich their own families”:

And nothing will change until voters get angrier about it:

Fact check: TRUE.

***

