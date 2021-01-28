Hedge Fund billionaire Leon Cooperman was on CNBC earlier today where he was clearly not happy with people “sitting at home getting their checks from the government, trading their stocks”:

Watch here:

You see, when a billionaire targets a company and attempts to bankrupt it, that’s okay but when the shoe is on the other foot it’s a problem?

Won’t someone think of the billionaires in all this?

Cooperman, we’ll add, is a frequent critic of the Left:

There are always other options for these traders you know:

At least he’s being honest:

And it’s nice of CNBC to keep putting these guys on the air:

And ust how much money does Cooperman think the average person got from all that Covid stimulus money?

