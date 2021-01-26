Claudia Conway, the 16-year-old daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, is trending this morning after a photo of her topless was reportedly posted to the Fleets section of her mom’s Twitter account, @KellyannePolls:

Twitter is investigating the incident. From Variety:

Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Trump, allegedly posted a topless picture of her daughter Claudia, 16, on Twitter on Monday.

Reached for comment, a Twitter rep told Variety the company’s teams are investigating the incident. Kellyanne Conway could not be reached for comment.

According to screen captures posted by users on social media, Kellyanne Conway’s account (@KellyannePolls) shared an image of her topless teenage daughter using Twitter’s recently launched Fleets feature, which deletes posts after a 24-hour period (similar to Instagram and Snapchat’s stories). The account deleted the post but not before Twitter users documented it.

Claudia confirmed the authenticity of the photo in a TikTok video last night:

From JustJared.com:

And here are the TikToks where Claudia explained what she thinks happened:

“My mom deserves to go to jail”:

What an awful story all around:

