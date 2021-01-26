Claudia Conway, the 16-year-old daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, is trending this morning after a photo of her topless was reportedly posted to the Fleets section of her mom’s Twitter account, @KellyannePolls:

Kellyanne Conway Accused of Posting Topless Photo of Her 16-Year-Old Daughter on Twitter https://t.co/NXRMrlxPHD — Variety (@Variety) January 26, 2021

Twitter is investigating the incident. From Variety:

Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Trump, allegedly posted a topless picture of her daughter Claudia, 16, on on Monday. Reached for comment, a Twitter rep told Variety the company’s teams are investigating the incident. Kellyanne Conway could not be reached for comment. According to screen captures posted by users on social media, Kellyanne Conway’s account (@KellyannePolls) shared an image of her topless teenage daughter using Twitter’s recently launched Fleets feature, which deletes posts after a 24-hour period (similar to Instagram and Snapchat’s stories). The account deleted the post but not before Twitter users documented it.

Claudia confirmed the authenticity of the photo in a TikTok video last night:

Claudia Conway is saying on TikTok that the photo referred to below and reportedly posted by her mother today in a Twitter fleet was real. She says her mother must have gotten it from Claudia’s personal phone. The photo showed her topless. Claudia is a minor. cc: @gtconway3d https://t.co/j20wPutTFr — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 26, 2021

From JustJared.com:

Claudia Conway, 16, wants her mom Kellyanne Conway in jail after her private topless photo was posted on her mom's Twitter account this evening. Her reaction videos explained what possibly led to the leak. https://t.co/GcZ0FtTkvn — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 26, 2021

And here are the TikToks where Claudia explained what she thinks happened:

Claudia Conway after finding out from her TikTok followers that this photo was circulating on Twitter, part one: pic.twitter.com/2UqaySrxT7 — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 26, 2021

“My mom deserves to go to jail”:

Claudia Conway after finding out from her TikTok followers that this photo was circulating on Twitter, part two: pic.twitter.com/2E7sheSNed — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 26, 2021

What an awful story all around:

we must be in one of the darkest timelines for the claudia conway stuff since her mum allegedly posted one of her nude (underage) pics without permission — CAMERONWILSON (@cameronwilson) January 26, 2021

***