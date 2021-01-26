Sen. Chuck Schumer told Rachel Maddow last night that he wants President Biden to copy Donald Trump’s border emergency and use those same executive powers to declare a “CLIMATE emergency”:

SCHUMER tells Maddow he wants BIDEN to consider using the same emergency powers TRUMP used to spend billions on his wall to declare a CLIMATE emergency. (Thom Tillis basically warned this would happen in that WaPo op-ed, before he flip-flopped and backed Trump's wall emergency.) — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 26, 2021

We knew this was coming:

President Biden should declare a national emergency on the climate crisis. Donald Trump declared some fake emergency for his ineffective, wasteful wall. That wasn't an emergency. If there was ever an emergency, the climate crisis is an emergency. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 26, 2021

Just kill every American energy job while you’re at it, ‘eh Chuck?

Rs are already hopping mad over the drilling moratorium and canceling Keystone… — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 26, 2021

Flashback: Then-President Trump said he’d use the emergency declaration if a deal couldn’t be made:

President Trump: "I have the absolute right to do national emergency if I want…my threshold will be if I can't make a deal with people that are unreasonable." pic.twitter.com/Xz7Mbws3c9 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 9, 2019

Libs will be 100% behind President Biden if he goes this route:

Please @SenSchumer fight for the next 7 generations. They need you to break from the status quo for them. This proposal on Climate Change Catastrophe is a good start. So is the #GND, or some version of it. Jobs and a livable planet are not a lot to ask for. https://t.co/jSO3foWimU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 26, 2021

It’s payback time?

Rep. Ted Lieu is TOTALLY opposed to a president declaring emergency over ‘made up’ border crisis (but climate change is another matter) https://t.co/cc4cO3foeP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 12, 2019

And we bet Sen. Lindsey Graham won’t be a fan if/when President Biden copies what Trump did:

'I hope it works': Lindsey Graham gives Trump his blessing 'to use emergency powers' for border wall https://t.co/UvwDfXG4s8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 10, 2019

FWIW, Sen. Thom Tillis warned conservatives this would happen:

Thom Tillis had a warning for conservatives https://t.co/XjV6QST63X pic.twitter.com/T27fBy4m8H — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 27, 2019

But then he flipped on the issue and supported Trump anyway:

“We disagreed with a couple of minor policies; I won’t put up with it for long, Thom Tillis,” Trump says with a smile in NC. Tillis last year opposed Trump declaring a national emergency to pay for the border wall, then reversed his position and has been loyal to Trump ever since — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 7, 2020

Hopefully, enough Dems push back on this nonsense because it was bad then and it’s bad now:

I don't even understand what this means. Is the majority leader encouraging the president to bypass Congress with some emergency order? That was bad when Trump did it. That would be bad if Biden did it. https://t.co/xWeCMDkiMF — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) January 26, 2021

