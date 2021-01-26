Sen. Chuck Schumer told Rachel Maddow last night that he wants President Biden to copy Donald Trump’s border emergency and use those same executive powers to declare a “CLIMATE emergency”:

We knew this was coming:

Just kill every American energy job while you’re at it, ‘eh Chuck?

Flashback: Then-President Trump said he’d use the emergency declaration if a deal couldn’t be made:

Libs will be 100% behind President Biden if he goes this route:

It’s payback time?

And we bet Sen. Lindsey Graham won’t be a fan if/when President Biden copies what Trump did:

FWIW, Sen. Thom Tillis warned conservatives this would happen:

But then he flipped on the issue and supported Trump anyway:

Hopefully, enough Dems push back on this nonsense because it was bad then and it’s bad now:

