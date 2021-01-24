Rep. Matt Gaetz is headed to Wyoming next week prompting some to ask if he wants Liz Cheney’s job as the No. 3 Republican in the House:

Gaetz responded that he’s not seeking her job or any GOP leadership position, but “Wyoming can do better” than Rep. Cheney

He’s also asking Republicans to call their member of Congress to demand her removal from leadership:

Trending

And as for Rep. Cheney facing a primary challenge, Rep. Gaetz brought up that she supported a primary challenge to Rep. Thomas Massie:

But Rep. Cheney is none too pleased with his visit or rhetoric. Her spokesman told the Washington Examiner, “Rep. Gaetz can leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up”:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger added, “He literally does carry a beauty bag”:

It does look like she’s in trouble:

And she’s not doing herself any favors:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Liz CheneyMatt Gaetz