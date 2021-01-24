Members of the Chicago Teachers Union voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to continue teaching from home as the city planned to begin in-person education on Monday:

And now it looks like this won’t happen:

Trending

In comparison to past votes on labor actions, this one was actually pretty close:

The latest news is the start date for in-person learning is pushed back to Wednesday:

The region is expecting a major snowstorm so maybe this slight delay would’ve happened either way:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chicago