Justice Sonia Sotomayor mispronounced Kamala Harris’ name at her swearing-in today which, under THEIR RULES, makes her a racist, right?

Lol Justice Sotomayor mispronounced Kamala's name — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 20, 2021

Why didn’t Justice Sotomayor practice saying it correctly?

Somebody should've taught JUDGE SONIA SOTOMAYER how to pronounce the name of Vice President Kamala Harris. VP Harris repeated the words, but correcting the pronunciation of her name! Honestly, The judge should have made sure of the right pronunciation in such an historical moment — Talal Al-Haj (@TalalAlhaj) January 20, 2021

It’s okay when their side does it, however:

I love Sotomayor but she (slightly) mispronounced Kamala’s name. Since VP seemed totally cool with it, so who am I to kvetch. The Muzak version of “This Land” on the other hand I could not take. But 4 years ago I was complaining about illegal emoluments —big improvement! — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) January 20, 2021

It’s “interesting” for some:

Interesting that Sotomayor mispronounced Kamala Harris’s name. — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 20, 2021

But others aren’t giving her a pass:

They butchered Kamala’s name in her VP swearing in. If that isn’t the most vivid depiction of the black experience in America then idk what is. — Tese (@martesejohnson_) January 20, 2021

Flashback: Et tu Joe Biden?

Add Justice Sotomayor to list of racists who mispronounce Kamala's name https://t.co/uay7V6BCz3 pic.twitter.com/JDnkN0grQN — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 20, 2021

