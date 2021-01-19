The Biden Inaugural Committee unveiled its “Field of Flags” art installation last night that’s set to replace people on the mall for Wednesday’s big day:

*Sneak Peek!* Check out our art installation of nearly 200,000 state and territory flags accompanied by 56 pillars of light 🤩 We can’t wait for this to be showcased on #InaugurationDay! pic.twitter.com/CzohtSJSmA — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 19, 2021

There are 56 pillars of light that represent the 50 states and U.S. territories:

Watch:

Presidential Inaugural Committee Lights “Field of Flags” Art Display on the National Mall #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/bnZrnyOTEB — CSPAN (@cspan) January 19, 2021

We would prefer people, but this does look nice:

The National Mall set up for the upcoming #InaugurationDay and it’s a beautiful sight for so many reasons. pic.twitter.com/t3vHlmToYO — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) January 19, 2021

More photos:

One of the things that's most striking about the flags on the National Mall is that, along with thousands of American flags, there are thousands of state flags as well. Including what I suspect is Mississippi's new flag making its Mall debut. pic.twitter.com/LcOgQL8un9 — Megan Pratz (@meganpratz) January 19, 2021

safe to say #InaugurationDay is going to be …. extraordinary pic.twitter.com/FyP5aFpwGO — alyssa GrudgePac mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) January 19, 2021

***