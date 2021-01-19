President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly selected Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health:

So, we’re just going to ignore the MAJOR scandal here?

Trending

Like in New York, this had devastating consequences:

And this wasn’t just covered in conservative media at the time:

Now, let’s see if the media even cares one bit about this now that we know much, much more about how this was an awful policy:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenRachel Levine