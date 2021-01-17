ABC News’ Jonathan Karl reported a conversation he had with Rudy Giuliani last night where he said he will be working on President Trump’s impeachment defense team and hinted that he’d argue the president’s claims about voter fraud were true and thus not an incitement:

He also told Karl that President Trump issuing himself a pardon would be “justified”:

However, the White House put out a statement after the ABC News report broke that said the president has yet to decide on his team:

So, should Rudy be on the team? Put Karl Rove down as a no and he thinks if President Trump does stick with the former NYC mayor he’ll end up convicted by the Senate:

