A “federal official” told CNN last night the surveillance video from inside the Capitol “shows a much more dire situation” than what’s been reported do far and that “it was armed combat in that building”:

Federal official to CNN: Surveillance videos shows a more dire situation, as lawmakers and staff were taken into hiding.



“It was armed combat in that building,” the federal law enforcement official said. “The MPD saved those people’s lives; it could have been so much worse.” — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 13, 2021

Dem. Mary Gay Scanlon revealed other details last night including a report that an officer will “likely lose an eye”:

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon reveals:

– Rioters tased officers and beat them with pipes

– One tried to shoot an officer with his own gun

– One will “likely lose an eye” and others have head injuries pic.twitter.com/VwWwBZZYAn — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 13, 2021

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told her Instagram followers last night that “I did not know if I was going to make out of that day alive”:

.@AOC, on Instagram, reflects on the Capitol Hill riot: “I thought I was going to die. And you have all of those thoughts where, at the end of your life, all of these thoughts come rushing to you … I did not know if I was going to make out of that day alive.” pic.twitter.com/JX0gLNtMAY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

She had harsh words for the Capitol Police, saying she did “not know if an officer is there to help you or harm you”:

AOC gets emotional: “White supremacists [were] ordered by President Trump to attack the Capitol” “There were acts of betrayal [b the police]. And, to run in the Capitol and not know if an officer is there to help you or harm you, is also quite traumatizing" pic.twitter.com/8poER7JYqt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

But wait, there’s more! Here she is accusing members of President Trump’s cabinet of resigning rather than attempting to remove the president using the 25th Amendment, which probably wouldn’t even work to remove him anyway:

AOC suggests there’s a “conflict of interest” in Sen. McConnell being married to the former secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao. pic.twitter.com/9XDrKXK5Fo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

She’s on a roll:

AOC: Republicans “don’t give a damn about the law … they give a damn about about white supremacy; they care about preserving the social order and the mythology of whiteness”; “they lust for power more than they care about democracy" pic.twitter.com/MCk6OmxN7Q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

And on and on and on she goes:

AOC: Trump’s “white supremacist” supporters believe in a myth; thus "they have to resort to violence” pic.twitter.com/HlILuy24DB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

She also — again — called on Sens. Cruz and Hawley to resign:

AOC to @tedcruz & @HawleyMO: “You do not belong in the United States Senate … you should resign” pic.twitter.com/qB5FE0iGsd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

Last clip:

AOC: “The only way our country is going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states … liberation of working people from an economic, social, and racial oppression” pic.twitter.com/d2zO6XTL9h — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

***