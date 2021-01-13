A “federal official” told CNN last night the surveillance video from inside the Capitol “shows a much more dire situation” than what’s been reported do far and that “it was armed combat in that building”:

Dem. Mary Gay Scanlon revealed other details last night including a report that an officer will “likely lose an eye”:

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told her Instagram followers last night that “I did not know if I was going to make out of that day alive”:

She had harsh words for the Capitol Police, saying she did “not know if an officer is there to help you or harm you”:

But wait, there’s more! Here she is accusing members of President Trump’s cabinet of resigning rather than attempting to remove the president using the 25th Amendment, which probably wouldn’t even work to remove him anyway:

She’s on a roll:

And on and on and on she goes:

She also — again — called on Sens. Cruz and Hawley to resign:

Last clip:

