The FBI announced on Sunday the arrest of two men who were seen with zip-ties inside of the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Wednesday:

The first man, Eric Munchell, was arrested in Nashville:

BREAKING: FBI arrests Nashville zip-tie suspect from U.S. Capitol riot, NewsChannel 5 has learned https://t.co/wLQEc1wjkE — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) January 10, 2021

He’s the Trump supporter that was seen in this viral photo from inside the Senate chamber on Wednesday:

The FBI arrested a man on Sunday who was photographed in the Senate chamber clad in military-style clothing and holding zip ties after internet researchers managed to piece together his identity. https://t.co/fwTaiHrYo8 — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) January 10, 2021

He was identified, in part, via photos he posted to Facebok:

John Scot-Railton, a researcher, has been one of the accounts leading the effort to identify those who participated in the takeover:

🚨BREAKING: reports that Eric Munchel (aka Male #1) was arrested by @fbi in Tennessee. Lucky for him he already likes handcuffs. We don't if a tip to the FBI played a role, but be proud if you contributed to ANY identification effort. THREAD Source: https://t.co/l6HtHyYfQr pic.twitter.com/IjC8uuHh1A — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) January 10, 2021

The second man arrested is Larry Rendell Brock of Texas:

Just in: Feds charge 2 more in connection with the Capitol insurrection. They say both Larry Rendell Brock and Eric Munchel were photographed inside the chamber. Brock held a cuff used to restrain/detain people; Munchel appeared to be carrying zip tie restraints & to be recording — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) January 10, 2021

He’s the older of the two in the photo below:

Details with the arrest of Brock, the older guy in the helmet. https://t.co/DY2ID2yoPB pic.twitter.com/BIPUu6IMHm — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021

Brock is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel:

TONIGHT Retired Air Force ltc and senior USAF academy recruiting official Larry Brock charged as man allegedly holding zip ties in Senate well near VP Pence's desk and seen near Spekaer Pelosi's office w/@MerylKornfield @Paulina_VV @DanLamothe https://t.co/pTndnhN9kM — Spencer Hsu (@hsu_spencer) January 11, 2021

From the DOJ press release:

US Attorney for DC: "Two men were charged today in federal court in the District of Columbia in connection with the riots at the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6th" Larry Rendell Brock of Texas and Eric Gavelek Munchel of Tennessee." https://t.co/feX419vg5m — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 10, 2021

"Larry Rendell Brock, of Texas, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Brock was arrested today in Texas." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 10, 2021

"It is alleged Brock was identified as 1 of the individuals who unlawfully entered the US Capitol wearing a green helmet green tactical vest w/patches, black & camo jacket, & beige pants holding a white flex cuff,which is used by law enforcement to restrain &/or detain subjects." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 10, 2021

"Eric Gavelek Munchel, of Tennessee, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Munchel was arrested today in Tennessee." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 10, 2021

DOJ releases new info on man scene in photo with zip ties: Munchel carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, ostensibly to record events that day. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 10, 2021

More arrests are likely and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia is not ruling out charges against elected officials as well:

The acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia says "hundreds" of people may face charges for storming the Capitol. And, he says, if evidence points to crimes by elected officials — such as incitement of violence — he's prepared to bring charges.https://t.co/ydzOpYcJlF — NPR (@NPR) January 10, 2021

