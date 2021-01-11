The FBI announced on Sunday the arrest of two men who were seen with zip-ties inside of the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Wednesday:

The first man, Eric Munchell, was arrested in Nashville:

He’s the Trump supporter that was seen in this viral photo from inside the Senate chamber on Wednesday:

He was identified, in part, via photos he posted to Facebok:

John Scot-Railton, a researcher, has been one of the accounts leading the effort to identify those who participated in the takeover:

The second man arrested is Larry Rendell Brock of Texas:

He’s the older of the two in the photo below:

Brock is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel:

From the DOJ press release:

More arrests are likely and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia is not ruling out charges against elected officials as well:

