It’s official.

Congress has affirmed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States:

More than 14 hours after he called joint session to order, Vice President Mike Pence announced Joe Biden received 306 electoral votes & Donald Trump received 232 electoral votes. Pence also announced Kamala Harris received 306 votes for vice president and he received 232 votes. pic.twitter.com/e7GremcSjY — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) January 7, 2021

The declaration was made at 3:39 a.m.:

Congress has affirmed Joe Biden’s victory as the next President of the United States https://t.co/CF56LjFjip — Mindy Basara (@MindyWbal) January 7, 2021

And scene:

After a prayer from Senate Chaplain Barry Black, Vice President Mike Pence formally dissolved the joint session. pic.twitter.com/xkdN7VVcIV — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) January 7, 2021

President Trump issued a statement minutes later promising an orderly transition:

Congress formally confirmed Joe Biden’s presidential election victory after an overnight joint session was delayed by violent protests. Shortly after the certification, President Trump issued a statement promising an “orderly transition on January 20th.” pic.twitter.com/9OEkOb7mDg — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) January 7, 2021

The president, who can still hypothetically launch a nuclear missile, is locked out of Twitter so his aide, Dan Scavino, communicated this news with the American people:

Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Electoral Certification: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our… — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021