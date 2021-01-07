DC Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee confirmed last night that two pipe bombs were recovered outside of the headquarters for the RNC and DNC as well as a cooler containing Molotov cocktails that was discovered in a car on the Capitol grounds:

There was also approximately 52 arrests made, 26 of which were on Capitol grounds:

Trending

Four people were arrested for carrying handguns without a licence and one on an unspecified weapon’s violation:

Three people also died from unspecified medical emergencies along with Ashli Babbitt, the 14-year Air Force veteran who was shot and killed while attempting to storm a room in the Capitol:

Over to you, FBI. Find these terrorists:

***

Tags: Capitolpipe bombs