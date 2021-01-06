THIS POST HAS BEEN UPDATED. SEE BELOW.

The U.S. Capitol Police ordered buildings in the U.S. Capitol complex evacuated over a suspicious package:

The package was discovered in the 300 Block of First Street SE:

The Cannon building is now under a shelter in place order:

There are also reports of private residences being evacuated:

Update 1

The USCP has given the all-clear to the Canonn building:

People are returning to their offices now:

Update 2

A DC Councilmember says there are no evacuations of private residences:

Update 3

All buildings in the Capitol complex are now on lockdown:

