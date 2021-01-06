THIS POST HAS BEEN UPDATED. SEE BELOW.

The U.S. Capitol Police ordered buildings in the U.S. Capitol complex evacuated over a suspicious package:

MADISON BUILDING in US Capitol complex is being evacuated. Staff just got this Capitol Police alert pic.twitter.com/2lm1obtctI — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 6, 2021

The package was discovered in the 300 Block of First Street SE:

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: Another Capitol Police alert sent to congressional offices a few mins ago pic.twitter.com/V9vmyy4Pd8 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 6, 2021

The Cannon building is now under a shelter in place order:

The Cannon evacuation has been revised to "internal relocation" aka "shelter in place" due to police activity — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) January 6, 2021

There are also reports of private residences being evacuated:

House GOP staffer tells me private residences on Capitol Hill are now being evacuated by Capitol Police — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021

Update 1

The USCP has given the all-clear to the Canonn building:

UPDATE: The U.S. Capitol Police has given an all-clear and authorized re-entry into the Cannon House Office Building. Road closures will also be cleared, USCP said. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) January 6, 2021

People are returning to their offices now:

A source tells me staff are allowed to return to the Cannon and Capitol Police are escorting some back into the building from outside. — Alex Ruoff (@Alexruoff) January 6, 2021

Update 2

A DC Councilmember says there are no evacuations of private residences:

There are no evacuation orders for nearby residences. But MPD advises residents should not head to the US Capitol area at this time. https://t.co/lFzgoY3YW0 — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) January 6, 2021

Update 3

All buildings in the Capitol complex are now on lockdown:

Message from USCP: "All buildings within the Capitol Complex, Capitol: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover." — Greta Wall (@GretaLWall) January 6, 2021

