Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara things Donald Trump’s win in 2016 “caused an avalanched of loses for his party, the likes of which we have never seen”:

Trump’s one (electoral college) win caused an avalanche of losses for his party, the likes of which we have never seen — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 6, 2021

And to this we ask, “were you in a coma in 2010?”:

Were you in a coma in 2010? https://t.co/ag2eOuOsKT — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 6, 2021

Narrator: We HAVE seen this before.

From Politico after the 2010 bloodbath for Dems:

Republicans have already gained as many as 60 seats in Congress, but when GOP gains are looked at on a state-by-state basis, the bloody picture for Democrats nationwide becomes even more gruesome. Several state legislatures made historic transitions to Republican hands — some for the first time since the 19th century — and nearly an entire generation of state Democrats saw its ranks obliterated. Here is POLITICO’s look at states that saw the political landscape change dramatically.

Or, how about 2014? From the Washington Post:

The GOP just won big in a wave election. But while it was pretty clearly a wave, the raw numbers are going to be significantly less overwhelming for the GOP than they were in the 2010 wave — especially when it comes to governors races and the House, where GOP gains will be a fraction of what they were four years ago (63 seats).

Even considering that, though, the 2014 election still looks very similar to 2010 — and in some ways, better for Republicans — for a host of reasons. In reality, the Trump legacy looks pretty good in comparison:

Under President Obama, Democrats have lost 900+ state legislature seats, 12 governors, 69 House seats, 13 Senate seats. That's some legacy. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) November 4, 2015

***