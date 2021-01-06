Ivanka Trump has deleted a tweet where she called the Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol “American Patriots.”

The tweet read:

“American Patriots – any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable.

The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.

Here’s a screenshot:

She later clarified that she meant that “peaceful protest is patriotic”:

Vice President Pence is also out with a new statement calling on the violence to end:

And the National Guard is reportedly on the way:

