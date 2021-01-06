Alyssa Farah, former White House communications director for President Donald Trump, has penned a “Dear MAGA” tweet telling supporters of the president that “the Election was NOT stolen” and “We lost”:

Dear MAGA- I am one of you. Before I worked for @realDonaldTrump, I worked for @MarkMeadows & @Jim_Jordan & the @freedomcaucus. I marched in the 2010 Tea Party rallies. I campaigned w/ Trump & voted for him. But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) January 6, 2021

She went on to say that “there were cases of fraud that should be investigated” but “the legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome”:

There were cases of fraud that should be investigated. But the legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome. You need to know that. I’m proud of many policy accomplishments the Trump Admin had. But we must accept these results. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) January 6, 2021

And finally, “If you believe in America first, you believe in our Constitution, the rule of law, & our first principles.”

It’s time to regroup, organize, & campaign for political leaders we believe in, and let our democracy work. It is NOT and NEVER will be a time for violence. If you believe in America first, you believe in our Constitution, the rule of law, & our first principles. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) January 6, 2021

We’ll note that Farah was been quite popular with the president’s supporters on the campaign trail:

Press Secretary @kayleighmcenany and Communications Director @Alyssafarah got a hero's welcome as they arrived at their hotels in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/urvaQRdMn3 — MRCTV (@mrctv) September 14, 2020

***