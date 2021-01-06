Somebody set up a concession stand to sell chicken, french fries and Nathan’s hot dogs outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday
Someone has set up a concession stand during riot at the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/PJxBybcDJf
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2021
Capitalism for the win:
Never count out America's entrepreneurs. https://t.co/oW9TFFYQ1G
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 6, 2021
Hey, everyone needs a snack while attempting to overthrow the government or whatever it is they’re doing:
Why not https://t.co/NjFaaX6wHC
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 6, 2021
Buy the mug!
Just gonna leave this here. https://t.co/HBLhRia74v
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 6, 2021
And we hope they don’t get a fine:
they'd better have a permit, otherwise that's probably like a $100 finehttps://t.co/3X6W4pIA0Y
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 6, 2021
***