GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio called out President Trump on Twitter last night, saying “If @realDonaldTrump didn’t want money going to foreign countries, he shouldn’t have asked for it. 100% of the items he complained about last night were either a lie (i.e. illegals aren’t getting $1800) or things in HIS budget (all the foreign aid)”:

Note: Rep. Gonzalez, a former Ohio State football star, isn’t some old guy on his way out the door. He was first elected in 2018:

And he questioned if throwing House Republicans under the bus at this late date is really his best strategy as he looks for allies on his voter fraud allegations:

Rep. Gonzalez says people are confusing the Covid relief bill and the general spending bill, but. . .

. . .as Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky notes, they were in the SAME bill:

Yes, it has backfired:

And we’ll agree with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: This is hostage-taking:

