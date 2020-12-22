Rep. Eric Swalwell is polling his followers if they think Republican congressmen following the constitutional process to debate the acceptance of electors on January 6 is an act of treason or not:

That’s right. The guy who was caught with a literal spy is asking about treason:

Maybe sit this one out?

Frame this tweet and put it on a wall:

And when will Rep. Swalwell answer questions on this?

Because “hypothetically,” this might become an issue for someone on the House Intelligence Committee:

