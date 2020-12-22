Rep. Eric Swalwell is polling his followers if they think Republican congressmen following the constitutional process to debate the acceptance of electors on January 6 is an act of treason or not:

Hate to ask…but if a Member of Congress tries to overthrow the 2020 election are they a traitor? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 22, 2020

That’s right. The guy who was caught with a literal spy is asking about treason:

those who live in glass houses with a CHINESE SPY should not throw around the traitor accusation. https://t.co/aVrtc9fJ0I — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 22, 2020

Maybe sit this one out?

You might want to consider sitting this traitor talk out, dude. https://t.co/i2TGYxqK06 — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) December 22, 2020

Ummmmmm……this is the dude who was the target of a Chinese Spy. At least one person who saw the intelligence says he should be off the Intelligence Committee. Is this really the fight this guy wants to have? Well, maybe…..the media refuses to report on him. https://t.co/cbcD6E6NGo — Jake (@UCCowboy) December 22, 2020

Frame this tweet and put it on a wall:

This is the least self-aware tweet I have ever seen. It should be framed and put on a wall. https://t.co/96PqESvz70 — singlemaltscotch (@singlemltscotch) December 22, 2020

And when will Rep. Swalwell answer questions on this?

Hate to ask…but if a Member of Congress, on the Intel Committee, is banging a Chinese spy, is he also then a foreign asset? https://t.co/JHkpjNgPLs — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) December 22, 2020

Hate to ask…but if a Member of Congress sleeps with a Chinese spy are they a traitor? https://t.co/pXl9NWjm2k — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 22, 2020

What about sleeping with Chinese spies and funneling Chinese cash to other Dems to secure a seat on the intelligence committee as a junior congressman w/o any experience with intelligence? Are they a traitor? — PB Firearms (@FirearmsPB) December 22, 2020

Because “hypothetically,” this might become an issue for someone on the House Intelligence Committee:

What if one gives up US secrets to a Chinese spy in exchange for sex? Hypothetically. — Alex Jeffries, F.U. 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) December 22, 2020

***