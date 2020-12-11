Meanwhile, in Orange County, Calif., 1800+ inmates, some of whom have been convicted of violent crimes, are being let go in order to keep them safe from Covid-19 spreading in jails:

BREAKING: Orange County Sheriff @OCSheriffBarnes announces that more than 1,800 inmates, many of whom are in pre-trial for, or have been convicted of violent crimes, will be released back into community due to an order from a court in case regarding #COVID19 in OC jails. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/4s9HafXoBp — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2020

Good luck with that:

Congratulations on all the new business, Orange County gun stores https://t.co/8RiEFK1swJ — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 12, 2020

And in other news out of California, the state’s Dem governor is telling people to go to a beach:

Mental health is physical health. Staying active & connected right now is so important. Get outdoors with your household safely. Explore your neighborhood & CA's beauty! •Go to a beach

•Take your kids to a playground

•Go on a hike

•Walk your dog We can get through this. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 10, 2020

Or go skiing, because driving to a mountain and spending the day with hundreds of other people is much safer than eating outdoors, right?

It's important to stay active and connected during these times. Keep connected virtually. Get outdoors:

•Go to a park or a beach

•Go on a hike

•Go on a bike ride

•Go fishing

•Do yoga

•Walk your dog

•Go on a run

•Go skiing, snowboarding — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 3, 2020

Oh, and this is the SAME guy who closed the beaches over the summer:

NEW: All parking facilities at state beaches in Southern CA and the Bay Area will be CLOSED for the upcoming weekend.#COVID19 does not take 4th of July off. Avoid crowds. Do not gather with people you do not live with. Wear a mask. Physically distance. Be smart. Do your part. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

Remember when they even arrested a paddleboarder for using the ocean all by himself?

But wait, there’s more!

It seems that some Californians have decided their political leaders are full of s*it and they’ve had enough:

California health officials are urging the state’s residents to stay home as much as possible because of a coronavirus surge taxing the state’s hospitals. But the most recent stay-at-home order allows Californians to do many more activities than in March. https://t.co/DBlpqPBNO6 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 11, 2020

This article talks about how the city of Manhattan Beach near Los Angeles is encouraging people to go Christmas Shopping and has even turned outdoor dining areas — which are now closed for dining by county edict — into rest areas for people to sit after they’ve shopped:

"It’s one example of confusing messages from governments as most of California is under a broad shutdown order that includes an overnight curfew to try to stem record-breaking coronavirus cases that threaten to overwhelm the hospital system."https://t.co/99y6G7fQC5 — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) December 11, 2020

It’s science that Covid-19 will spread among people sitting outside talking while eating but not while just talking. Or something:

SCIENCE!!! "They’re basically contradicting themselves because they’re telling everybody to shelter in place and stay at home as much as you can but go ahead and go Christmas shopping."https://t.co/AV33CNc5nv — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) December 11, 2020

***