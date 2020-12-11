Here’s a roundup of some selected responses to the Supreme Court’s decision on the Texas lawsuit. . .

Allen West, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, said in a statement, “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution”:

The @TexasGOP is out with a statement in the wake of the Supreme Court decision, all but calling for secession: “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.” pic.twitter.com/4bB3gk88t4 — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) December 12, 2020

And here’s Mark Levin saying that the Court’s “unwillingness to even hear significant challenges will boomerang”:

1. The irony of the Supreme Court's latest duck is that, in the end, it may have ruined itself — that is, if the Democrats take both Senate seats in Georgia, and Biden is sworn in as presidents, — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 12, 2020

2. Schumer has made clear his intent to destroy the Court as an independent institution. Consequently, the Court's unwillingness to even hear significant challenges will boomerang. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 12, 2020

Kyle Becker put the blame on Republican-led legislatures who didn’t do more before the election to make sure these issues were addressed:

Republican-led legislatures in WI, PA, GA & MI could have avoided this political nightmare if they had screamed bloody murder the instant their state governors usurped their constitutional right to run elections. Instead, they rolled over for these tyrants. Shame on them! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 11, 2020

And we do remember quite a few libs saying Justice Amy Coney Barrett would help President Trump if such a case ever made it to SCOTUS:

I was told Amy Coney Barrett was going to overturn Obamacare in October, and then throw the election to Trump…. — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) December 12, 2020

Dems, tweet your apologizes now, please:

I'll ask again: where do ACB and Kavanaugh (& the other conservative justices) go for their apologies from Dems and members of the press who repeatedly painted them as Trump shills that will consistently make partisan decisions based purely on desired political outcomes? — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 11, 2020

Sen. Ben Sasse, the first GOP lawmaker we’ve seen respond to the decision, noted that President Trump’s three picks to the court “closed the book on this nonsense”

Meanwhile, over on Parler. . .

But no, planet-Parler has already moved on to martial law and special prosecutors. pic.twitter.com/ZOvfF09kNR — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 11, 2020

