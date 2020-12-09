Joe Biden has struck again, this type butchering the pronunciation of his pick to lead Health and Human Services, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra:
Biden botches the pronunciation of "Becerra" as he introduces his pick to lead HHS
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) December 8, 2020
At least he got the first name correct:
Did he get Xavier correct?
— Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) December 8, 2020
Yes!
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) December 8, 2020
Watch:
And our quote of the day.
“I nominate Xavier Bawk-ah-ria.”
He half corrected himself and said “beshera”
Maybe @duolingo can help?pic.twitter.com/t4YmXaHF5q
— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) December 9, 2020
We’re so old we remember when mispronouncing a person’s name could be considered racist:
David Perdue is just gross.
He mispronounced @KamalaHarris' name just now warming up the stage for @realDonaldTrump to score race-baiting, cheap political cheers. pic.twitter.com/kiLmn8682A
— Miryam Lipper (@MiryamLipper) October 16, 2020
And did you catch the part where he got HHS wrong, too? Joe, there is no “Secretary of Health and Education Services”:
Joe Biden defeated AGAIN by the Teleprompter.
"For Secretary of Health and Education Services, I nominate Xavier Bacheria."
Joe Biden is a mess.
It's Health and Human Services.
And it's Xavier Becerra.
Biden doesn't know the the cabinet office or name of the official. pic.twitter.com/5joLVKgdcc
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 8, 2020
