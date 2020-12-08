Activist Ali Alexander, who is working to gather support for state legislatures to step in and appoint electoral college electors who say President Trump won the election, tweeted last night that he’s “willing to give my life for this fight”:

I am willing to give my life for this fight. — Ali 🟧 #StopTheSteal (@ali) December 8, 2020

And this has brought together some people who we never, ever thought would be mentioned in the same Twitchy post.

Keith Olbermann accused Ali of Jim Jones-like cultism:

Jim Jones on line three https://t.co/w63uGMbQRD — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 8, 2020

While Townhall’s Kurt Schlicter pointed out, “As long as you are now unreservedly and unconditionally advocating we support the GOP Senate candidates, fine”:

As long as you are now unreservedly and unconditionally advocating we support the GOP Senate candidates, fine. https://t.co/yKxzjJmNeS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 8, 2020

And John Cardillo suggested this “level of drama” indicates that his “donations are drying up”:

The level of drama typically correlates to how quickly the donations are drying up. https://t.co/04CtwNwRo9 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 8, 2020

Ali’s tweet, however, was boosted by the Arizona Republican Party:

He is. Are you? https://t.co/OY8qxNMPxm — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020

They then added this clip and quote from Rambo 4:

“This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/U830SiXf4N — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020

And there goes today’s news cycle:

And the lib reactions are just getting started:

This is terrifying and strange. Screenshot of two tweets sent by @AZGOP which read almost exactly extremist terrorist tracts encouraging suicide bombers. What is this? pic.twitter.com/yTYIXShyaU — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) December 8, 2020

***