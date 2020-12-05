SHOT. . .

Joe Biden wants “everyone struggling right now” to know “help is on the way”:

He means help is on the way *now* that the election is over and Nancy Pelosi used Covid as cudgel?

Trending

CHASER. . .

And as we watch to see which state Republican leader rises up to fill the void, here’s Gov. Kristi Noem signaling a return of Reaganism.

“I’m from the government, and I’m here to help”:

Boom.

***

Tags: Joe BidenKristi Noem