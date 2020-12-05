SHOT. . .

Joe Biden wants “everyone struggling right now” to know “help is on the way”:

My message to everyone struggling right now is this: Help is on the way. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 1, 2020

He means help is on the way *now* that the election is over and Nancy Pelosi used Covid as cudgel?

‘Breathtakingly sinister’: Nancy Pelosi just admitted that she was willing to risk Americans’ lives and livelihoods to get Joe Biden into the WH; UPDATED https://t.co/CsazTCCo5J — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 5, 2020

CHASER. . .

And as we watch to see which state Republican leader rises up to fill the void, here’s Gov. Kristi Noem signaling a return of Reaganism.

“I’m from the government, and I’m here to help”:

“I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” https://t.co/GHjWPjwFcR pic.twitter.com/brznNkmcDh — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) December 2, 2020

Boom.

***