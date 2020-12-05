SHOT. . .
Joe Biden wants “everyone struggling right now” to know “help is on the way”:
My message to everyone struggling right now is this: Help is on the way.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 1, 2020
He means help is on the way *now* that the election is over and Nancy Pelosi used Covid as cudgel?
‘Breathtakingly sinister’: Nancy Pelosi just admitted that she was willing to risk Americans’ lives and livelihoods to get Joe Biden into the WH; UPDATED https://t.co/CsazTCCo5J
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 5, 2020
CHASER. . .
And as we watch to see which state Republican leader rises up to fill the void, here’s Gov. Kristi Noem signaling a return of Reaganism.
“I’m from the government, and I’m here to help”:
“I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” https://t.co/GHjWPjwFcR pic.twitter.com/brznNkmcDh
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) December 2, 2020
Boom.
***
'You miserable pieces of s*it': The Daily Beast gets called out for misleading tweet on the death of Gov. Kristi Noem's grandmother https://t.co/xdWvabAkLe
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 3, 2020