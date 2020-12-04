Lockdown 2 is in effect in the San Francisco Bay Area:

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Health officers in most of the San Francisco Bay Area issue new stay-at-home order as hospitals, ICU beds fill. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 4, 2020

A total of six jurisdictions will be under this new stay-at-home order starting on Sunday:

BREAKING NEWS: Six Bay Area jurisdictions — San Francisco, Santa Clara, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties, and the city of Berkeley — plan to enact a regional stay-at-home order starting Sunday, according to people familiar with the plans.https://t.co/utCGfiC4Ms — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 4, 2020

So they steal your business and don’t give you any compensation for it? Again:

Small businesses, if they are shutting you down for "the greater good", demand appropriate compensation. Enough. https://t.co/AdpxdXGU1f — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 4, 2020

Private gatherings of any size are prohibited and hair salons, bar and wineries are closed:

5 San Francisco Bay Area counties announce ahead of state mandate, they are implementing Stay At Home order. No haircuts, bars and wineries must close, non essential store capacity to 20%, restaurants to go and delivery only, private gatherings of any size prohibited. — Alex Stone (@astoneabcnews) December 4, 2020

Mayor Lond Breed says the city will run out of hospital beds by Christmas, which she wasn’t worried about when she went to the fancy French Laundry restaurant:

San Francisco, along with other Bay Area counties, is opting in to the Governor's regional Stay at Home Order effective Sunday at 10pm. We're on pace to run out of hospital beds to care for patients the day after Christmas. We must turn this around now. https://t.co/F0qwFnCb9e — London Breed (@LondonBreed) December 4, 2020

Most of California will likely soon be locked-down as well:

CA's new Stay At Home orders, per Gov Newsom, will be based on ICU capacity rather than overall cases. When region falls below 15% ICU capacity then stricter new stay at home orders will be in place. Most of CA could fall below 15% in the next few days says Newsom. — Alex Stone (@astoneabcnews) December 3, 2020

Los Angeles, you’ve been warned:

Expect our SoCal region to follow suit within a matter of days. https://t.co/E7DKzkogfO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 4, 2020

But on the bright side, Lorena Gonzalez of AB5 fame is asking Gov. Newsom to keep playgrounds open:

Today, we sent another letter to the Governor urging him to reconsider the full closure of playground structures. The local playground may be the only opportunity for some families to “get outdoors,” as advised for physical & mental health. pic.twitter.com/2FB8Oe1CgQ — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) December 4, 2020

Thank you for this tiny bit of sanity:

I've been very critical of you regarding AB5 but thank you for this. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) December 4, 2020

