For the WTF file, the UK has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use. . .

. . .While here in the U.S., the FDA won’t even meet until December 10 to discuss the company’s emergency use application:

Here’s why, via Business Insider:

Regulators in the US and UK do things differently: The FDA asks drugmakers for raw data, which it reanalyzes itself, while British regulators rely more heavily on reports produced by the drugmakers.

But HHS Sec. Alex Azar did say that once the FDA grants the approval, vaccine distribution would begin “within days”:

No rush though. Take all the time you want, FDA!

