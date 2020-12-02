For the WTF file, the UK has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use. . .

BREAKING: Pfizer-BioNTech say U.K. allows emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine, the world’s first backed by rigorous science. https://t.co/ZP3PrVfwtG — The Associated Press (@AP) December 2, 2020

. . .While here in the U.S., the FDA won’t even meet until December 10 to discuss the company’s emergency use application:

On vaccine approval, @HHS_ASH: "As the CDC describes it, they are really in micro planning right now, down to the individuals, down to the locations, how this gets done. December 10 is the FDA advisory committee…" (1/2) #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 25, 2020

.@HHS_ASH: "…That is the public facing meeting of experts that will give their stamp of approval, or not, on the first vaccine, which is Pfizer." (2/2) #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 25, 2020

Here’s why, via Business Insider:

Regulators in the US and UK do things differently: The FDA asks drugmakers for raw data, which it reanalyzes itself, while British regulators rely more heavily on reports produced by the drugmakers.

But HHS Sec. Alex Azar did say that once the FDA grants the approval, vaccine distribution would begin “within days”:

Secretary Azar says this morning he expects FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine "within days" of the December 10 advisory panel meeting. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) November 30, 2020

No rush though. Take all the time you want, FDA!

