A new chopper in Chicago caught the moment giant waves along Lake Michigan took out a bicyclist attempting to ride on the bike path along the shore. Have a watch:

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, maybe people shouldn’t be riding their bikes during a winter storm on a bike path clearly designed to take advantage of Lake Michigan in the summer?

And Chicago is a big city! Find a different route:

There’s a storm passing through the area coupled with “near record water levels” in Lake Michigan and that’s what’s causing the giant waves:

Good advice:

