A new chopper in Chicago caught the moment giant waves along Lake Michigan took out a bicyclist attempting to ride on the bike path along the shore. Have a watch:

DANGEROUS WAVES: Don't let this happen to you. Strong winds are causing high waves to pound the shoreline along Lake Michigan. Stay off the the lakefront trail. https://t.co/6He8PT33Wj pic.twitter.com/v0n3QLNTmv — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) November 30, 2020

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, maybe people shouldn’t be riding their bikes during a winter storm on a bike path clearly designed to take advantage of Lake Michigan in the summer?

How our country treats bike transportation vs car transportation, in one image. (HT @alex_block and @JRogers202) https://t.co/2fUPGRAaQf — David Alpert (@alpert) November 30, 2020

And Chicago is a big city! Find a different route:

Or maybe don’t go ride up Damn bike in a Great Lake storm. Take some personal responsibility sometime. Shit. https://t.co/yM0ux42aPp — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) December 1, 2020

There’s a storm passing through the area coupled with “near record water levels” in Lake Michigan and that’s what’s causing the giant waves:

Near record water levels and 15 foot waves means stay away from #LakeMichigan! This biker got himself in some pickle in Chicago. https://t.co/9d1S9ATLes — Ed Russo (@EdRussoWX) November 30, 2020

Good advice:

Residents of Chicago and NW Indiana are being urged to avoid the lakefront as a dangerous combination of gusts and large waves pummels the shores of Lake Michigan.​ https://t.co/NjCWzUMdNW — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) December 1, 2020

***