Sen. Chuck Schumer reportedly blamed North Carolina Senate candidate Cal Cunningham’s multiple sex scandals as one of the reasons why Dem could not get the majority in the Senate this year.

“Couldn’t keep his zipper up”:

Schumer straight up blaming his inability to regain the majority on @CalforNC because he “couldn’t keep his zipper up” is *Chefs Kiss* pic.twitter.com/0IipRtZKRq — Ryan S. Powers (@RyanSPowers) December 1, 2020

He also blamed the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

Axios: “Schumer told party donors during recent calls that the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the fact that Cal Cunningham ‘couldn’t keep his zipper up’ crushed Democrats' chances of regaining the Senate” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 1, 2020

As for Cunningham, THAT WAS HIS PICK IN THE PRIMARY:

Veracity aside, this takes serious chutzpah when you personally recruited him–for a second time–and muscled him through a primary he couldn't win the first. https://t.co/Vt1TwpVwpT — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) December 1, 2020

Maybe the DSCC needs to do a better job of vetting candidates?

I concur. But Schumer also needs to reflect on the fact that if he hadn’t meddled in the primary, maybe Cal wouldn’t have been a problem #NCPOL https://t.co/pX8y6HFjBg — Bryn Behrenshausen (@brynbehr) December 1, 2020

What coulda been, Chuck:

With Cal Cunningham embroiled in a sex scandal with a soldier’s wife, with more potentially to come, it’s important to remember Schumer steamrolled a black woman state Senator in a competitive Dem primary in favor of Cunningham https://t.co/Bu4I43NKgv — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 5, 2020

His comments are also notable because 1. he hasn’t lost the majority yet and 2. maybe this is an indication on just how powerful Joe Manchin is going to be?

Is this a tell on his thoughts on the GA races or an acknowledgment that a Manchin Senate doesn't give him meaningful control? — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) December 1, 2020

