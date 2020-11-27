The Third Circuit just handed down a major defeat to the Trump campaign, unanimously ruling 3-0 to deny the campaign’s request for an appeal:

The decision, authored by a Trump-appointed judge, was particularly brutal to the campaign’s arguments:

“Voters, not lawyers, choose the President. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections”:

All three judges were appointed by Republicans:

Rudy Giuliani’s own words were used against him after he argued previously, “this is not a fraud case”:

And:

Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani released a statement saying they will attempt to take the case to the Supreme Court next:

The Supreme Court, however, is under no obligation to take the case:

***

