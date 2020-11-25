Wisconsin has reached the poop emoji stage of the election.

Literally.

Here’s the wristband they passed out to everyone at the recount on Wednesday:

With the eyes of the nation on Wisconsin, they couldn’t have chosen a different wristband to give to people?

No, it’s not chocolate ice cream:

Great. Now they’re a collector’s item?

America 2020: This is where we’re at:

