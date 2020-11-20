There’s been some confusion in Georgia today with the Secretary of State issuing a correction after he said earlier that the state’s election results have been certified:

Georgia’s Secretary of State issues ‘correction’ saying the election is NOT certified (yet). I have no idea why. They’re still saying he *will* certify. Under Georgia law, he has until 5pm today. pic.twitter.com/z5rBiDormb — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 20, 2020

According to reports, certification is still set to happen by today’s deadline:

Georgia’s secretary of state issued a correction and said its certification of Joe Biden's election victory is still to come, shortly after issuing a statement saying that Biden's win had already been certified https://t.co/la7kGVi16O — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 20, 2020

But ahead of this certification, President Trump ripped into Gov. Kemp for what he called a “meaningless tally”:

The Governor of Georgia, and Secretary of State, refuse to let us look at signatures which would expose hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots, and give the Republican Party and me, David Perdue, and perhaps Kelly Loeffler, a BIG VICTORY… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020

…Why won’t they do it, and why are they so fast to certify a meaningless tally? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020

There’s a news conference set for 5 p.m. where the governor will reportedly announce the certification:

#BREAKING I have learned that the Secretary of State and Gov. Kemp WILL CERTIFY the Georgia election and the 5pm news conference will simple announce that. The Sec of State certification news release was sent out before the certification was official. It will happen, I am told. — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 20, 2020

Now that the election is certified, Georgia @GovKemp is expected to certify the 16 Democratic electors for the state as required by law. #gapol pic.twitter.com/LHm9jlctwj — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 20, 2020

