Just to update you on our post from earlier today on the Trump campaign losing its lawyers on Monday night ahead of today’s hearing, Rudy Giuliani himself is now asking the court to allow him to represent the campaign in the federal proceeding:

🚨NEW: Rudy Giuliani has filed to appear as counsel for Trump in his Pennsylvania federal case. pic.twitter.com/9HernE6wvG — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 17, 2020

Welcome to the party?

The third time’s the charm, as the saying goes:

NEWS: Just hours before today’s 1:30pm oral arguments, Rudy Giuliani petitioned the court to allow him to join as counsel and will now represent the Trump Campaign in Pennsylvania today. This is the third shake up to the legal team in a week. pic.twitter.com/LapdrKETug — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) November 17, 2020

The last time Rudy appeared in court appears to have been in 1992:

According to PACER, the last time Rudy Giuliani entered an appearance in federal court was 1992 pic.twitter.com/0tSdbjlUNe — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 17, 2020

To be continued. . .

