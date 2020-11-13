We told you earlier tonight about how Nancy Pelosi was hypocritically hosting a dinner for new House members despite Dems canceling Thanksgiving around the nations, but we’ve actually found a politician who is even worse. . .

cancel your precious dinner, you maniacs. my god. https://t.co/6ofrXjqCns — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 13, 2020

. . .Readers, get a load of this stunning hypocrisy from California Gov. Gavin Newsom who ignored his own guidelines to go to the birthday party of one of his political advisers:

Gov. @GavinNewsom attended a birthday dinner for one of his political advisers last week with at least a dozen people from several different households, the type of gathering his administration has discouraged during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/rB29C15qys — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) November 13, 2020

Reminder: THIS is how you have to celebrate Thanksgiving in California if you’re not a member of the ruling class:

CA Gov’s Thxgiving insanity:

-Must be held *OUTSIDE*;

-Guests may use bathrm inside if sanitized;

-Masks on while not eating;

-Singing “strongly discouraged;”

-Max of two hours together;

-6 feet *mandated* in all directions b/twn all at table & otherwise. https://t.co/wPpOBgSctN — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 25, 2020

Gov. Newsom, after getting caught, says he “should have modeled better behavior”:

NEW: @GavinNewsom says he should not have attended 12-person French Laundry celebration for top advisor @jasonkinney, as first reported by @akoseff “I should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner," Newsom says — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) November 13, 2020

Oh, and the adviser lied about his plans on Twitter after dunking on Kim Kardashian’s private-island birthday party:

A reader has alerted me that this is what Jason Kinney, whose birthday Newsom was celebrating at the French Laundry, tweeted earlier that day: pic.twitter.com/05AYzQEQ9i — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) November 13, 2020

It’s good to see him getting called out:

He deserves all of the hate:

You have got to be KIDDING me. https://t.co/4anqWXo03D — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 13, 2020

And, don’t forget, HIS kids are back in school, too:

First, Newsom's kids go back to school while millions of families are stuck at home… Then he dines with a dozen friends while telling the rest of us not to ⬇️ https://t.co/WOo7WkQhDd — Laurel Rosenhall (@LaurelRosenhall) November 13, 2020

Do you need to get angrier? French Laundry is one of the most expensive restaurants in the state:

At possibly the most expensive restaurant in Northern California, no less. Way to lead by example! https://t.co/2Nkh3aiQk5 — Dana "Mask On" Hull 👩🏻‍💻 (@danahull) November 13, 2020

A literal “let them eat cake” moment:

Thank God the dinner wasn’t held at a school, Disneyland or a football field or it would have been closed. https://t.co/XNlA2zwO76 — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) November 13, 2020

While we’re told not to see our relatives at Thanksgiving:

Oh … but no Thanksgiving for you! https://t.co/xtTmoDcg1n — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 13, 2020

***

