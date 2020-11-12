Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a series of tweets last night that the state is about to put in place new Covid-19 regulations aimed a things like weddings and funerals:

You see, it’s not a wedding or a funeral that’s a problem. “It’s the party afterward”:

Trending

“To address this, we will be issuing a new order soon to place significant new restrictions of these social activities”:

Goodbye “dancing and games”? Congratulations, Ohio. You’ve elected the scold from “Footloose” as your leader.

He’s also strengthening the state’s mask requirement:

 

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DeWineOhio