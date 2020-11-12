You just can’t make this up:

Fauci: Coronavirus won't be a pandemic for "a lot longer" thanks to vaccines https://t.co/795KxvfKH8 pic.twitter.com/C8a2QDgutK — The Hill (@thehill) November 12, 2020

He said this at a coronavirus briefing put together by the Chatham House think tank in London where he also admitted that this “is something we need to maintain control over chronically, and maybe something that becomes endemic”:

‘I doubt we’re going to eradicate this.' 'We need to plan that this is something we need to maintain control over chronically, and maybe something that becomes endemic.’ ‘It’s certainly not going to be pandemic for a lot longer…’ Listen to Dr Anthony Fauci live: — Chatham House (@ChathamHouse) November 12, 2020

He also defended the safety of vaccines saying, “there has been no compromise in safety or scientific integrity” which, you know, is something Dems have suggested in the past few weeks as millions of Americans were deciding who to vote for:

When people say we’ve developed vaccines ‘quickly’ we must be careful. ‘There has been no compromise in safety or scientific integrity.’ The speed has not been detrimental to the process, says Dr Anthony Fauci — Chatham House (@ChathamHouse) November 12, 2020

But he also said we “are not in a good place” now:

‘We [the US] are not in a good place.’ ‘We had 60,000 hospitalisations yesterday and 140,000 new cases.' Watch Dr Anthony Fauci live:https://t.co/Zi5Pn9luHs — Chatham House (@ChathamHouse) November 12, 2020

“One week after the election”:

One week after the election: Dr. Fauci Says Coronavirus "Won't Be A Pandemic For Much Longer" https://t.co/3nW6OVNCyw — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 12, 2020

Lots of people “called it,” too:

Fauci now says that the coronavirus is "not going to be a pandemic for a lot longer." Called it: https://t.co/RY2xpWxkMv — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) November 12, 2020

