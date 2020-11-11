President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to attack Philadelphia Republican Al Schmidt who said on CNN earlier in the day that there is “no basis in fact” for the voter fraud claims made by the president and his campaign:

Video of his CNN interview here:

And this was a not-so-subtle dig at the president himself:

Schmidt, who is “responsible for elections and voter registration in Philadelphia,” is not a very good target for the president, however:

He’s literally the guy who has been calling out voter fraud in the city for years:

And from local journal Jonathan Lai:

Just this year, even:

As of this morning, Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania stands at about 47,000 votes:

And we have to wait until next week to hear if the Trump campaign will be successful or not in blocking the certification of votes:

***

