Here we go again. . .

New York reports biggest one-day increase in coronavirus cases since April, Governor Cuomo announces new restrictions – New cases: 4,820

– Positivity rate: 2.9%

– In hospital: 1,628 (+80)

– In ICU: 304 (+8)

– New deaths: 21 — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) November 11, 2020

. . .and in response, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is putting in place a host of new (old?) restrictions to slow the spread:

COVID is getting worse by the day. All around the country. The fall surge is here. We are taking action but we need New Yorkers to do their part. Wear a mask. Get tested. Follow all health guidelines. Take this seriously. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

Restaurants and bars will have to close by 10 p.m.:

New York is now closing restaurants and gyms at 10 p.m. nightly due to an increase in coronavirus cases, @NYGovCuomo said. — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) November 11, 2020

So, is there any science to back this up?

I agree with @NYGovCuomo. It’s been scientifically proven that Covid spreads better after 10 pm. 😉 — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) November 11, 2020

And indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people:

BREAKING NEWS: @NYGovCuomo orders that gatherings at private homes must be capped at 10 people, unless the people involved are from the same family. pic.twitter.com/1DGXNWb9uc — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) November 11, 2020

And where’s the science on this one, too?

I live how there is ZERO science involved. You have a mansion where you can spread out? 10 people. You have a 400 sq ft studio? 10 people. Gov. Cuomo doesn’t do critical thinking and he thinks you don’t either. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 11, 2020

These restrictions are going more than just losing people money, though:

Gov. Cuomo: "Money can be replaced. Losing a loved one hurts forever." — News 8 WROC (@News_8) November 11, 2020

But he says we’re close to the finish line:

.@NYGovCuomo says: “Look it’s tough on bars and restaurants. It’s tough on gyms. It’s tough on everyone … we are within sight of the finish line. The vaccine has been discovered. It has to be perfected, it has to be operationalized.” — nancy cutler (@nancyrockland) November 11, 2020

Local governments will be in charge of enforcing these new rules:

Just wondering how this will be enforced — Jonathan D (@jumbod) November 11, 2020

Cuomo says it’s up to the local governments. — Kelly Dudzik (@kellydudzikWGRZ) November 11, 2020

This will not end well. At all.

***