Here we go again. . .
New York reports biggest one-day increase in coronavirus cases since April, Governor Cuomo announces new restrictions
– New cases: 4,820
– Positivity rate: 2.9%
– In hospital: 1,628 (+80)
– In ICU: 304 (+8)
– New deaths: 21
— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) November 11, 2020
. . .and in response, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is putting in place a host of new (old?) restrictions to slow the spread:
COVID is getting worse by the day.
All around the country.
The fall surge is here.
We are taking action but we need New Yorkers to do their part.
Wear a mask. Get tested. Follow all health guidelines. Take this seriously.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020
Restaurants and bars will have to close by 10 p.m.:
New York is now closing restaurants and gyms at 10 p.m. nightly due to an increase in coronavirus cases, @NYGovCuomo said.
— Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) November 11, 2020
So, is there any science to back this up?
I agree with @NYGovCuomo. It’s been scientifically proven that Covid spreads better after 10 pm. 😉
— Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) November 11, 2020
And indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people:
BREAKING NEWS: @NYGovCuomo orders that gatherings at private homes must be capped at 10 people, unless the people involved are from the same family. pic.twitter.com/1DGXNWb9uc
— Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) November 11, 2020
And where’s the science on this one, too?
I live how there is ZERO science involved. You have a mansion where you can spread out? 10 people. You have a 400 sq ft studio? 10 people. Gov. Cuomo doesn’t do critical thinking and he thinks you don’t either.
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 11, 2020
These restrictions are going more than just losing people money, though:
Gov. Cuomo: "Money can be replaced. Losing a loved one hurts forever."
— News 8 WROC (@News_8) November 11, 2020
But he says we’re close to the finish line:
.@NYGovCuomo says: “Look it’s tough on bars and restaurants. It’s tough on gyms. It’s tough on everyone … we are within sight of the finish line. The vaccine has been discovered. It has to be perfected, it has to be operationalized.”
— nancy cutler (@nancyrockland) November 11, 2020
Local governments will be in charge of enforcing these new rules:
Just wondering how this will be enforced
— Jonathan D (@jumbod) November 11, 2020
Cuomo says it’s up to the local governments.
— Kelly Dudzik (@kellydudzikWGRZ) November 11, 2020
This will not end well. At all.
***