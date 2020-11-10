Supreme Court watchers are predicting the court won’t vote to strike down Obamacare after listening to oral arguments today in a case brought by Republican state officials questioning the constitutionality of the law:

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh both signaled in arguments today that they aren't prepared to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act.https://t.co/BuJuizB6sb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 10, 2020

Chief Justice John Roberts notably said, it’s “not our job” to get rid of the ACA when Congress would not:

Chief Justice Roberts says striking down Obamacare, when Congress wouldn't, is "not our job." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) November 10, 2020

And people are predicting that Justice Kavanaugh, “at the very least,” will “provide a 5th vote for severing the one provision the plaintiffs & Trump attack, leaving the rest in place”:

If you didn’t listen to oral arguments, tl; dr: There is no chance the Supreme Court is going to invalidate Obamacare. At the very least, Justice Kavanaugh will provide a 5th vote for severing the one provision the plaintiffs & Trump Admin attack, leaving the rest in place. https://t.co/K9FWXphYbF — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) November 10, 2020

Of course, anything could happen:

The justices sent some mixed signals, but on a key issue both Roberts and Kavanaugh seemed inclined to agree with the law's defenders. https://t.co/wxRAmRvezY via @HuffPostPol — Kate Sheppard (@kate_sheppard) November 10, 2020

But if Kavanaugh does vote the way people think he will, there sure will be a lot of libs who owe him (another) apology:

It's almost like the conservative commentators were correct, the Democratic Senators were all full of crap, and yet the media played along and did the "both sides" thing. https://t.co/rnysfjUTOi — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 10, 2020

