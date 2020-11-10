Supreme Court watchers are predicting the court won’t vote to strike down Obamacare after listening to oral arguments today in a case brought by Republican state officials questioning the constitutionality of the law:

Chief Justice John Roberts notably said, it’s “not our job” to get rid of the ACA when Congress would not:

And people are predicting that Justice Kavanaugh, “at the very least,” will “provide a 5th vote for severing the one provision the plaintiffs & Trump attack, leaving the rest in place”:

Of course, anything could happen:

But if Kavanaugh does vote the way people think he will, there sure will be a lot of libs who owe him (another) apology:

***

