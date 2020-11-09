In case you thought the witch hunts were over with President Trump’s media-projected loss in the election, think again. George Conway wants the president to put his library in “a special annex to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York”

And Lincoln Project adviser Michael Steele was more clear in what he wants to happen:

This seems to be the new blue-check fascination:

It will never end.

Tags: Donald TrumpGeorge ConwayMichael SteeleSDNY