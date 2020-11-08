While celebrating the media’s projection of Joe Biden securing enough electoral votes to be elected as the next President, Sen. Chuch Schumer told a crowd of festive Dems, “Now we take Georgia, then we change America!”:

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Chuck Schumer via @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/JMtGPzgZUH — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 7, 2020

Thank you for the free add, Mr. Minority Leader:

It is such a Dems-in-disarray perfection that on the same day they finally clip Trump, Schumer hands the NRSC six weeks of gotv material about Georgia https://t.co/g8LMwpLcgm — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 8, 2020

But then Obama bro Tommy Vietor weighed in and thought it would be a good idea to insinuate that the vast majority of Georgian are too dumb to even know who Sen. Chuck Schumer is:

I'm not sure that the seven Georgians who know who Chuck Schumer is are going to find this all that compelling — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 8, 2020

And thank you very much for the second ad:

Assuming that Georgia voters are all ignorant and uneducated should do wonders in convincing them to vote for your side. #GASen https://t.co/yHGLLRwz3l — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 8, 2020

Really, this isn’t the best strategy:

TFW you forget there's a runoff and you might not want to insult that state. https://t.co/BVySErXxuY — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 8, 2020

The "Vote For Us You Ignorant Rubes"-strategists, flush with victory, express their magnanimous gratitude in their own special way https://t.co/kALKfwup5Z — The Audacity of Cope 🧐 (@Bugs_Meany) November 8, 2020

Just remember, guys, they straight up hate you. https://t.co/dsxxSCRYlT — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) November 8, 2020

***