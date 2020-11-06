Good morning and we still don’t have a result in the presidential election.

Here’s where things stand. . .

PENNSYLVANIA:

Biden has taken the lead:

BIDEN LEADS IN PENNSYLVANIA — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 6, 2020

And Decision Desk HQ called the race:

Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273. Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America. Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

We can expect a challenge from the Trump campaign:

2. The Trump lawyers are gathering witnesses and affidavits as I write. And apparently there’s a very serious level of fraud in Philadelphia and other areas.https://t.co/FcoOdCfS1K — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 6, 2020

NEVADA

Biden continues to hold the lead but the Trump campaign is filing suit over thousands of mail-in ballots from people who have moved out of state:

Letter to the Clark County, NV District Attorney alleging voter fraud by people who were not legal residents of Clark County. pic.twitter.com/1NkYIhbfXw — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 6, 2020

ARIZONA

Trump cut into Biden’s lead last night:

Coconino county posted 5,713 ballots. Breakdown:

Biden: 2,953 (51.7%)

Trump: 2,568 (45%) Coconino is a liberal county, home to Navajo Nation tribal land and Flagstaff. (also, the Grand Canyon from the postcards.) Trump is now trailing Biden by 47,052 ballots in the state. — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 6, 2020

And they won’t be done counting until the weekend:

#NEW: According to NBC News Correspondent @GadiNBC, he says #Arizona election officials told him the final ballot count result in Maricopa County probably won't come tomorrow, and it could be "this weekend." — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) November 6, 2020

GEORGIA

Biden took the lead last night. . .

Latest results from Georgia as of 6:10 a.m. ET Friday (99% in): • Biden: 2,449,580 (leads by 1,096)

• Trump: 2,448,484 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2020

. . .but there are still some outstanding provisional, military and overseas ballots to go:

PSA: There's more missing GA vote out than just absentees. It's also unreturned overseas military (small) and an unknown number of provisional ballots. The e-day vote in GA was heavily Republican. It won't be over when Biden takes the lead. https://t.co/aKPwLuWzcD — Dan Rosenheck (@DanRosenheck) November 6, 2020

It’s not clear how many of them will be returned by the deadline, however:

I think there's some confusion, at least in my replies, over military/overseas vote in GA.

Most of these votes are already counted. However, they can still arrive until tmro; 9k were sent out but weren't returned. These late arriving ballots are what's potentially left — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 6, 2020

***