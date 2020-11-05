The Lincoln Project, with former RNC chair Michale Steele, apparently has a plan to “resurrect the Republican Party in a way that it could become a governing majority in the future”:
The Lincoln Project announces their NEW agenda.
“Those principles and those ideals we espouse…to me, still matter.”#TLP pic.twitter.com/33m6Cz0CRB
— Angelux (@Angelux1111) November 4, 2020
Honest question: Are they on crack?
If the @ProjectLincoln folks believe pro-Trump Republicans are interested in any kind of future rapprochement with their side, they are smoking the crack that is now apparently legal in Oregon.
— Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) November 5, 2020
Here is Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy’s reaction:
The Republicans just had a really good election in the Senate and House:
WTF is this? The GOP just held the Senate, holds 60% of state legislative chambers, 52% of gubernatorial seats, and made gains in the US House defying expectations. I think they're doing okay without the Lincoln Project. https://t.co/EdQ9cXn406
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 5, 2020
We regret to inform these clowns that their agenda is DOA:
Michael Steele's plan for health-care reform was literally to hand it to the insurers and the hospitals. He is the only person in America who looked at Obamacare and said, "MORE CORPORATISM." https://t.co/cPqF7Qx4IH
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 5, 2020
Not. Going. To. Happen:
They can eff right off.
— Pam (@lifebythecreek) November 4, 2020
But, on the other hand, it’s fun to watch the reaction as libs realize THEY funded this:
Yeah. Good thing y'all gave them so much of your money so they could do exactly what was completely obvious in every way they were gonna do. https://t.co/E0lFQCGTSO
— Erin Biba (@erinbiba) November 4, 2020
Fact check: True. But for both parties:
The @ProjectLincoln was never our ally.
Time and time again, leaders like @EmiliaSykesOH urged Democrats not to fund, share, or support their efforts.
We need to invest in our own political infrastructure not that of those who will work against progress. https://t.co/iQIaBh2NPY
— Aryeh Alex (@iAryeh) November 5, 2020