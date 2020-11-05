The Lincoln Project, with former RNC chair Michale Steele, apparently has a plan to “resurrect the Republican Party in a way that it could become a governing majority in the future”:

The Lincoln Project announces their NEW agenda. Senior advisor, Michael Steele, announces their plans to “resurrect the Republican Party in a way that it could become a governing majority in the future.” “Those principles and those ideals we espouse…to me, still matter.”#TLP pic.twitter.com/33m6Cz0CRB — Angelux (@Angelux1111) November 4, 2020

Honest question: Are they on crack?

If the @ProjectLincoln folks believe pro-Trump Republicans are interested in any kind of future rapprochement with their side, they are smoking the crack that is now apparently legal in Oregon. — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) November 5, 2020

Here is Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy’s reaction:

The Republicans just had a really good election in the Senate and House:

WTF is this? The GOP just held the Senate, holds 60% of state legislative chambers, 52% of gubernatorial seats, and made gains in the US House defying expectations. I think they're doing okay without the Lincoln Project. https://t.co/EdQ9cXn406 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 5, 2020

We regret to inform these clowns that their agenda is DOA:

Michael Steele's plan for health-care reform was literally to hand it to the insurers and the hospitals. He is the only person in America who looked at Obamacare and said, "MORE CORPORATISM." https://t.co/cPqF7Qx4IH — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 5, 2020

Not. Going. To. Happen:

They can eff right off. — Pam (@lifebythecreek) November 4, 2020

But, on the other hand, it’s fun to watch the reaction as libs realize THEY funded this:

Yeah. Good thing y'all gave them so much of your money so they could do exactly what was completely obvious in every way they were gonna do. https://t.co/E0lFQCGTSO — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) November 4, 2020

Fact check: True. But for both parties: