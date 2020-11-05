Good morning! We still don’t know who won the election but it should be clear to everyone by now that Fox News and the AP called Arizona too early.

But don’t take our word on it. Here’s Nate Silver saying the same thing:

With that said, here’s where things stand this morning. . .

As predicted by the Trump campaign yesterday, the votes counted on Wednesday broke for the president and there still are an estimated 400,000+ ballots to go:

Trending

The president needs 68,390 votes to catch Joe Biden:

Counts:

But we’ll have to wait and see if these last ballots can put Trump over the top:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Arizona