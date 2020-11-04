As we wait to see what happens in the presidential race, one bright spot was how well Republicans did in the House. “This is a giant stumble for Speaker Pelosi,” writes journo Jamie Dupree:

One of the races too close to call right now is DCCC chair Cheri Bustos:

And we do mean Dems will “barely” keep the House:

Politico’s Jake Sherman reports that “House Democrats are confused” and they’re “unsure of where to go next”:

Yep. Not a bad night, at all:

***

