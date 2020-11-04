As we wait to see what happens in the presidential race, one bright spot was how well Republicans did in the House. “This is a giant stumble for Speaker Pelosi,” writes journo Jamie Dupree:
HOUSE UPDATE 8 AM
GOP is +4 (6 wins, 2 losses)
12 Democrats are currently trailing.
2 Republicans are currently trailing.
Democrats favored to keep control – BARELY. This is a giant stumble for Speaker Pelosi & the DCCC.
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 4, 2020
One of the races too close to call right now is DCCC chair Cheri Bustos:
AND, TO ADD INSULT TO INJURY, the chair of the DCCC, Rep. CHERI BUSTOS, is struggling to hang on in her Illinois district. Speaker NANCY PELOSI and her leadership team will have a lot to think about — and explain — in the next few weeks. Rs could have a net gain of 10 seats
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 4, 2020
And we do mean Dems will “barely” keep the House:
Some non-President stuff:
-Based on called races and ones with clear leads, the GOP is poised to have 216 in the House. 217 is the majority.
-GOP performed well at state level, picking a governor seat in MT handily and conquering the RI House
-OH and IA are not swing states
— Ben Whedon (@BenWhedon) November 4, 2020
Politico’s Jake Sherman reports that “House Democrats are confused” and they’re “unsure of where to go next”:
House Democrats are confused. Angry at the @dccc. Unsure where to go next. A mix of “what the **** just happened” and “don’t blame me.” Wild days ahead. Lame duck coming up. Leadership elections. Soul searching. Buckle up
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 4, 2020
Yep. Not a bad night, at all:
GOP holds the Senate, makes gains in the House, flips one state legislative House and holds its others. That's not a bad night even if the White House slips away. They'll be able to redistrict now too.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 4, 2020
***