Let’s check in with Florida, shall we?

And, yes, this is good news for Republicans and President Trump:

Trending

Money quote:

AS OF AROUND NOON, there were around 1.1 million votes cast on Election Day, with Republicans accounting for nearly half of the ballots and Democrats and independents splitting the rest. If that pace holds, Trump is favored to win the state.

But Florida’s Marc Caputo adds this caveat:

The Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman notes that turnout so far is “as expected” but “it’ll be up to Biden to close that gap w/ a lead among NPA voters”:

Nate Silver, FWIW, says that we also don’t know how many Republican voters are crossing over and voting for Biden:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FloridaTrump