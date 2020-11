Well, it looks like businesses in Los Angeles are well prepared for mostly-peaceful voters if President Trump happens to win tonight.

Here’s what Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills looks like this morning, via pollster Frank Luntz:

This is Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills this morning, on #ElectionDay. I never imagined it would ever look like this. pic.twitter.com/uAOxDXEE5s — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 3, 2020

Only people who maybe slept through the last 6 months would say, “I never imagined it would ever look like this.”

More photos via Kevin Rector of the Los Angeles Times:

La La Land, Election Day 2020: pic.twitter.com/uMWOpTlkoA — Kevin Rector (@kevrector) November 3, 2020

Today’s the big show, just not so much in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/pfmKQpxXcW — Kevin Rector (@kevrector) November 3, 2020

Along Hollywood Boulevard this morning, crews were busy boarding up stores. Others were already secured. pic.twitter.com/dgNjEwb0g7 — Kevin Rector (@kevrector) November 3, 2020

And, yes, they’ve even secured President Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame:

Also, in case you were wondering, there also is “No Public Access” to @realDonaldTrump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star this morning. pic.twitter.com/UPF5FDvYCg — Kevin Rector (@kevrector) November 3, 2020

***