Michael Cohen suggested on Twitter that he voted for Joe Biden this morning:

Honest question: Can felons under house arrest vote in New York? Because Michael Cohen is still under house arrest. From The Hill:

In 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison on charges of tax evasion and campaign finance violations. He was released in early May in light of coronavirus fears and is now serving the rest of his sentence under house arrest.

The NYCLU website on felon voting rights doesn’t mention anything about someone voting while under house arrest. Did Cohen break the law?

In New York, the general rule is that you can vote after incarceration for a felony conviction, while you are on probation, or once you have completed parole. In these cases, your voting rights are automatically restored, but you have to re-register in order to vote. You do not need any special documentation to register.

We’ll keep you posted.

