BAM!

Decision Desk HQ is projecting President Trump to win Ohio:

Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of OH And Its 18 Electoral Votes Race Called At 11-03 11:19 PM All Results: https://t.co/dmd6wmGl3z — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

But it’s not all good news. . .

Fox News is projecting Joe Biden to win Arizona:

PRESIDENTIAL RACE: Joe Biden is projected to win Arizona, according to FOX News. LIVE RESULTS: https://t.co/eY8qeE9n2A pic.twitter.com/gazhTQU8FU — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) November 4, 2020

They’re also projecting a Dem pickup with Mark Kelly defeating incumbent Republican Martha McSally:

ANOTHER SENATE SEAT FLIPPED: @MomsDemand gun sense candidate Mark Kelly – and husband of gun violence survivor Gabby Gifford’s – has won a US Senate seat in Arizona. #Election2020 #AZSen https://t.co/v8nI4xPk5S — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 4, 2020

***